Town hosts business development seminars

This spring could be productive for local business owners who take advantage of some free seminars being put on by Drumheller's Economic Development Advisory Committee.

"The town, through Economic Development, we're going to put on four different workshops for anybody that has a business, looking at a business, (or) thinking about a business," explained mayor Terry Yemen.

The workshops feature videos by renowned business consultant Roger Brooks, who specializes in travel and tourism. community branding and destination marketing.

"They're starting on January 26 from 12:00 until 1:00 (p.m.), the next one will be March 16 again from 12:00 until 1:00, then we'll go from February 16 from 6:00 until 7:30 in the evening and April 20 from 6:00 until 7:30 in the evening at the Badlands Community Facility," outlined the mayor.

The topic this Thursday is curb appeal and first time sales. Other topics to be covered this spring are community marketing, marketing on a miniscule budget and an as yet to be determined topic for the April 20 workshop.