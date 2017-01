Virus outbreak prompts warning We finally have a break from the bitterly cold weather, but a remnant of that has had a lot of people confined to bed lately.

Local PC's elect delegates for leadership convention The people, at least the Progressive Conservatives of Drumheller-Stettler, have spoken and 15 of them will be off to Calgary in March to elect a new party leader for Alberta.

Good luck, Jessica! A local soon-to-be high school graduate has landed herself as a finalist for the Loran Scholarship.

Missing dog found near Carbon It was a reunion more than three weeks in the making, but an Alberta family have their dog back safe and sound.

School divisions add up carbon tax costs Each spring means budget planning for municipal governments and others that depend on the Alberta Government for much of their funding.

Be safe at intersections Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers and the RCMP are reminding motorists to be safe at intersections in Drumheller. January is Intersection Safety Month and fines can vary depending on the…

Changes in weather can cause serious migraines Lately it's been feeling a lot like spring has paid the Drumheller Valley a visit, but that's just from the Chinook weather.

Speaker Series returns to R.T.M. One of the most popular programs for local people at the Royal Tyrrell Museum is about to pick up again for the spring.

A huge milestone for the Drumheller Institution The Drumheller Institution marks a milestone later this year. It was September 9, 1967 that the medium security prison opened on Drumheller's South Hill and the current staff have decided to…

Careful on the roads and sidewalks Most of us don't complain about the Chinook weather, but it does create one problem; icy roads and sidewalks.

Christmas saved for Salvation Army Perhaps no-one appreciates the end of the Christmas season more than the people at the Salvation Army, who work tirelessly to make sure that nobody goes without during the holidays.

Passion Play planning more concerts There's fewer than six months until the 'greatest story ever told' returns to the Badlands near the Drumheller Ski Hill.

Time to quit the bad habit January 15 to the 21 marks National Non-Smoking week, which has been observed for more than 37 years.