DVSS says farewell to another staff member

Drumheller Valley Secondary School is saying goodbye to another staff member at the end of the semester.

Dan Hird has been teaching mathematics at DVSS, along with coaching the golf team and volleyball.

"I'm mostly going to miss the kids. It's been 31 years and honestly, every year seems like I've got a good group. I don't know if I've ever not had a good group of kids," expressed Dan Hird.

"That says something about the community, we have a lot of great kids within the community. It's been wonderful."

Since you will soon be retired, what do you plan to do with all your free time?

"Learning is going to be a big part of what I'll do. I'm looking at an electric guitar right now that I want to try and tackle. Golfing, I'm a big golf nut that I've been neglecting, so I'm going to have a lot more time to put towards that. I'm looking forward to it," Hird outlined.

Drumheller Valley Secondary School, and the students, want to thank Mr. Hird for everything he's done over his 31 years of teaching, and he will be greatly missed by the students and staff.