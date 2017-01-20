Silver plaque for Badlands Community Facility

The Badlands Community Facility reached a major milestone this week.

The building has been certified 'silver' under the Federal Government's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program.

A plaque and matching certificate were unveiled Friday morning (Jan. 20) by current and former members of Drumheller town council.

"I think it's great," gushed former town councillor Doug Stanford. "It took a while to get the plaque from the Federal Government, like a lot of things take time, but it's finally here (and) and I think it's great, absolutely wonderful."

His comments were echoed by current Drumheller town council and regular BCF user Tom Zariski.

"This facility has gone above and beyond the expectations of everybody who was involved in the planning and the execution of it," he beamed. "You look at all of the seniors, for example, who are in here today; they're walking, they're playing shuffleboard, they're working out, they're socializing, they're doing all sorts of things. It's an absolutely wonderful facility."

The building is under the care of Darren Goldthorpe, the town's manager of recreation, arts and culture, who took voer the job last March.

"This facility, absolutely, was a driving force behind my decision to come to Drumheller, so I'm happy to carry on the torch moving the BCF forward, as well as other things in the community," he told 99.5 Drum FM.