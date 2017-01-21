Legion meets Veterans Affairs Minister

On a recent visit to the valley, the federal Minister of Veteran Affairs sat down with local Legion members.

Kent Hehr, a Legion member himself, had the opportunity to speak with several Drumheller Legion members about issues facing Canadian veterans.

"It was quite good actually, we got to spend a half hour with him," said Second Vice President of the Drumheller Legion Branch Larry Keddie.

He admits the 30 minutes went by fast, but had the chance to bring up a serious issue facing vets.

"The major one I discussed with him was concerning the loss of wages," outlined Keddie.

He explains Veterans who leave the service due to health issues, either mentally or physically, can access a program through Veterans Affairs to claim a loss in wage. Up until last October it was 75 percent, but the Liberals increased that to 95 per cent.

"The thing I wanted to know was when you're on this loss of wage, what happens when your 65," asked Keddie. "Canada Pension seems to think you're healed immediately when you turn 65 (and) you don't have your disabled anymore, but Veterans Affairs knows that's not the case."

Keddie discovered they have a number of programs available to veterans who are deemed disabled and 65 years of age to maintain their income.

"He was a great guy to talk to, he was extremely interested in who we were, especially as veterans, where we served and what we did, and he was willing to share some of things that Veterans Affairs is doing," beamed Keddie.