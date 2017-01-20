Local girls mission for schools overseas to play sports is a go thanks to DVSS

It's been just over one month since local Taylor Schellenberg travelled across the world to Nosy Komba, Madagascar to teach.

Having been there for this period of time, Schellenberg has learned the different cultures and lifestyles.

Shortly after Schellenberg arrived with her community team, they donated their own money to purchase supplies to fix up a local villages basketball court. Since the court has been fixed, games have brought the community together.

Taylor Schellenberg graduated high school from Drumheller Valley Secondary School in 2011 and decided to challenge them to help raise some money for the schools in Nosy Komba.

"Our goal was $300 dollars and our school doubled it. Whatever the students brought in, the teachers matched it. For our class, Ms. Sullivan matched what we brought in," stated Claire Suntjens and Megan Hummel.

There is a total of 15 schools on the island of Nosy Komba and the goal was to be able to deliver at least 15 sporting balls before Schellenbergs' departure on January 28, 2017.

"Just to get at least one ball, they would be ecstatic. Us having many balls and opportunities for these sports, and they have little, it just feels good to help them," expressed Brooklyn Lutz.

The challenge was to donate one loonie in hopes of raising enough funds to purchase a soccer ball or basketball per school on the island. Each LS class competed and the competition ended on Wednesday, January 18. The class that donated the most money, and also won a pizza party, was Ms. Sullivan's LS class, which raised at total of $105.

"Obviously the pizza part was a big factor, but I find that a lot of our class does play a lot sports like basketball and stuff. We have so much equipment stuff that we just wanted everyone else to have some too," explained Claire Suntjens.