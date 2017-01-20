Local PC's elect delegates for leadership convention

The people, at least the Progressive Conservatives of Drumheller-Stettler, have spoken and 15 of them will be off to Calgary in March to elect a new party leader for Alberta.

A crowd estimated at 150 people packed the Cretaceous Conference Centre at the Canalta Jurassic for a delegate selection meeting.

"I think the current state of the province has definitely led people to take interest in just about anything at this point," mused Mark Nikota, the PC constituency president for the riding. "I guess if we're the beneficiary of that we'll take it at this point."

"It was a good crowd, very enthusiastic, but nobody was over the top and it was controlled," recalled Nikota. "There was good debate on both sides (and) if I had to gauge the crowd I'd peg it right at 50-50."

A total of 15 delegates were selected to attend the Alberta PC leadership convention in Calgary March 17-19.

"People have to remember that the people who were voted in last night are representing the whole constituency and all the members," noted Nikota. "It's definitely not where there's one group over another: we're representing everybody."

The Drumheller-Stettler PC leadership convention delegates are as follows: