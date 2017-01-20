Delegates chosen for PC party leadership convention

Alberta Progressive Conservative Party members from across the Drumheller-Stettler Constituency converged in Drumheller Thursday night.

A crowd estimated at between 150 and 200 people filled the Cretaceous Conference Centre at the Canalta Jurassic Hotel.

37 different candidates put their name forward hoping to represent the riding at the upcoming PC Party leadership convention.

Each riding across the province is allowed to send 15 delegates to the convention in Calgary to vote for the new leader. There were mixed emotions last night as many members felt a united right was necessary to topple the ruling NDP, while others wanted to rebuild the PC Party and not merge with the Wildrose.

15 delegates were selected last night, however the results must be officially verified by the PC Party of Alberta before they're broadcast.

The Progressive Conservative leadership convention gets underway March 17 to 19 in Calgary.