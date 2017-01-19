Missing dog found near Carbon

Angie with Cal and Deb Brookes. Photo courtesy Cal Brookes per Drumheller Pet Lost & Found.. It was a reunion more than three weeks in the making, but an Alberta family have their dog back safe and sound.

Angie the Border Collie had been missing since the car she was traveling in rolled on Highway 21 near Highway 575 on December 23, 2016.

Police put out a public appeal and family and friends searched for the missing dog day after day.

An RCMP statement said she was actually spotted a number of times, but was too timid to approach her would-be rescuers.

Finally, a family friend suggested putting out a kennel with a blanket and other things from Angie's family. The next morning, the dog was found curled up inside.

"She is a little bit thinner, but she is home now," said Sergeant Glen Demmon of the Beiseker RCMP detachment.

The owners want to thank everyone who helped look for the dog, including those who put food and water out for her while she was missing.