School divisions add up carbon tax costs

Each spring means budget planning for municipal governments and others that depend on the Alberta Government for much of their funding.

This year they have to factor in the carbon tax, which could be especially tough on school districts that have to bus their students.

"We do have a lot of diesel going out," allowed Prairieland superintendent Cam McKeague. "I believe that our financial department has worked through that already and, without a doubt, the carbon tax will affect us somewhat."

"The carbon tax encompasses all of your operations within a school jurisdiction, not just fuel," continued McKeague. "Our secretary-treasurer is on that, along wtih our department heads, and there's going to be a lot of projecting and forecasting into the future regarding the carbon tax."

While he doesn't have too many financial figures to work with at the moment, McKeague told 99.5 Drum FM they're just going to have to learn to live with it.

"We're going to start our budget deliberations probably wtihin the next month or so," he outlined. "We want to complete our budget talks around the rollout of the provincial budget and hopefully things will match and it will be good news for Prairieland."

McKeague said he hopes the Alberta Government will prove itself to be a friend of education, adding his fingers are crossed.