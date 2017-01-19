Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers and the RCMP are reminding motorists to be safe at intersections in Drumheller.

January is Intersection Safety Month and fines can vary depending on the offense committed.

"Red lights are $388 and three demerit points for not stopping, in addition to stop signs," noted Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Cody Patton.

He adds drivers must pay attention to the crosswalk and stop lines and to stop well in advance of those lines.

"At four-way stops, it's always the person that gets there first or if there are vehicles that get there at the same time, then you'd be looking at the person on your right," said Patton.

Fines call also be hefty for drivers who ignore pedestrians in the cross walk.

"$776 and four demerit points. That can certainly ruin a day and a month in terms of finances and demerit points," warned Patton.

He says distracted driving is still quite common in the Drumheller area and officers are trying to combat the issues with hefty penalties.

"People on their phones or trying to manipulate electronic devices, eating, reading and grooming, that's $287 and three demerit points to deter people from doing that," added Patton.

Using a phone while stopped at a red light or stop sign is also illegal. Alberta Transportation statistics from 2014 indicate 52 people were killed at intersections across the province and 8,358 were injured in collisions. Stats also show 15 per cent of fatal or serious injury accidents at intersections were the result of a driver not obeying a traffic light or sign.

"I think people get complacent in just knowing their route and knowing time frames that they're going to and from the location and maybe forgetting to abide by all the conditions, just keep everybody safe on the road," concluded Patton.

