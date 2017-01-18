Speaker Series returns to R.T.M.

  • Print
Category: Local News
One of the most popular programs for local people at the Royal Tyrrell Museum is about to pick up again for the spring. Eberth Jan19Dr. Dave Eberth. Photo submitted.
 
The Speaker Series will run at least into March, with seven presentations outlined on the museum's website.
 
The first one, this Thursday January 19, features the Tyrrell's lead geologist, Dr. Dave Eberth, talking about some of the work that was done in the past year.
 
"Looking at a block of 24 gar fish that were preserved 63 million years ago; it's a unique block worldwide because the fish are actually found in three dimensions, floating if you will, in the rock. That's never seen," he revealed. 
 
Eberth will also cover the visit to the valley last summer by two scientists from NASA who wanted to test their rock and soil dating equipment and efforts made the pin down the true ages of fossils.
 
"When I started in the business, plus or minus a million years was what we were satisfied with," he recalled. "Now, we're down to plus or minus 20,000 or 30,000 years and that's well within the range of being able to assess rates of evolution."
 
Thursday's talk gets underway at 11:00 a.m. in the museum auditorium. Admission is free, but what if you can't make it?
 
"They'll be available online," Eberth assured us. "That's one of the cool things about the talks is you can sit down and enjoy them, even if you can't come up to the museum you can  enjoy them at your liesure online."
 
 







