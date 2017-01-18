Kaleidoscope Theatre prepares for their 2017 AGM

Calling all actors and directors!

The Kaleidoscope Theatre will be holding their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday, January 28, at 3:00 p.m.

"Basically we will go over the financials and everything. If there are any visitors we will introduce ourselves and try to recruit the visitors to help out on stuff, go through the upcoming season and upcoming projects because we're always trying to improve the theatre," stated Kaleidoscope president Warren Nichols.

Looking back on 2016, how did the Kaleidoscope Theatre do?

"We did a couple of shows, but part of the issue right now is we're always looking for new directors. Everyone is a volunteer and a lot of people are not willing to take the reins to lead the show," explained Nichols.

"We're working on improving that, trying to get more people involved and establishing an actual season, which would be good."

The AGM is open to the public and this is a perfect opportunity to find out more information on upcoming activities and ways to get involved.

"If people were to come to the side door of the theatre at the southeast entrance of the school (DVSS) and they just come right on the stage, we will happily talk to people," outlined Nichols.