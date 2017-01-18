A huge milestone for the Drumheller Institution

The Drumheller Institution marks a milestone later this year. It was September 9, 1967 that the medium security prison opened on Drumheller's South Hill and the current staff have decided to celebrate.

"We're going to have displays set up, a presentation downtown (and) we're having a big gala that evening," outlined Institution spokesman Linda Davidson. "We're hoping to get past wardens here to see our place now, that haven't been here for years and years. We are producing a history book that we'll be selling."

Davidson told 99.5 Drum FM that staff at the penitentiary are actually quite pumped about the institution's golden anniversary.

"There's not a lot of businesses around for 50 years; I've only worked here for eight years and the offender population has grown by 200 -- over 200 inmates."

The institution and the Town of Drumheller have had a good relationship for pretty much all of the last five decades. People may recall it was inmates under town supervision who cleaned up Munchie Park at 3 Ave. and 2 St, SW.

"We provide flowers for the town that are hung up every year; they come from our greenhouse that we still have," noted Davidson. "The offenders provide a lot of work for community businesses and activities and it helps the inmates also."