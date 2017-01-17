Careful on the roads and sidewalks

Most of us don't complain about the Chinook weather, but it does create one problem; icy roads and sidewalks.

"We're getting a bit of the welcome relief from the cold snap, but unfortunately with this weather you get the melting during the day and then it's cold enough to freeze overnight. First thing in the morning that results in a lot of ice both on the sidewalks and roadways," stated Staff Sergeant for the Drumheller RCMP Detachment, Kevin Charles.

Whether you are behind the wheel of a vehicle or a pedestrian on the sidewalks, we all need to be cautious of our surroundings.

"Take some extra time and if you're driving, make sure you leave some room between you and the vehicle in front of you. It only takes an instant for you to slide through and run into your neighbour in front of you and that's something we want to avoid," Charles explained. "The road conditions get worse with this type of weather because you loose that traction. You have a little more traction with packed snow than you do with this wet and slippery ice."

When the roads become icy, that can potentially lead to collisions if drivers aren't careful.

"For the most part, people understand that if it's a minor collision (with) combined damage of over $2,000 it is mandatory reporting to the police and they can just come to the detachment with all their documents. If the damage is less than $2,000 combined, they can dimply exchange particulars between the two drivers at the scene," Charles outlined.

There is also a bylaw that states within 24 hours after a snowfall, we all have to clear off our sidewalks and that includes the ice.

"It's your responsibility to maintain a sidewalk directly in front of your property, business or a resident," Charles reported to 99.5 Drum FM.

"There's times where not everyone can get out to attend to their sidewalks. Just be aware of where you're walking, you certainly don't want to be sustaining any slips or falls."