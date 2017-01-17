Passion Play planning more concerts

There's fewer than six months until the 'greatest story ever told' returns to the Badlands near the Drumheller Ski Hill.

The first 2017 performance of the Canadian Badlands Passion Play is scheduled for July 7 and Executive Director Vance Neudorf assured us there will be more musical concerts at the amphitheatre as well.

"We had a little bit of difficulty with the rainy spring, and then we had a concert that lost a fair amount of money, and we're sorting that out," he told 99.5 Drum FM. "We've got some really cool potentials out there for this coming summer and we want to keep that going, so we're seeking sponsorship for that. There's some really cool plans coming for this summer for the Passion Play itself, which I can't tell you yet, but very shortly."

While it wasn't part of the concert series, a fundraising choir concert was held at the Badlands Community Facility this past weekend (Jan. 15).

"If you look at this choir concert as one of our concerts, we're actually doing six this year," stated Neudorf. "The Blues and BBQ event, they want to come back, the classical (Beethovan) event, and then we've got classic Canadian rock, we've got Canadian folk, we've got some really neat acts out there that we've got tenders out on."

Concert information can be found on the Canadian Badlands Passion Play website or Facebook page and Neudorf added there's something new this year.

"I would definitely join the Facebook (page) The Badlands Amphitheatre ," he said. "There's a new Facebook page for that where we'll post any news relating to the concert series."