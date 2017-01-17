Christmas saved for Salvation Army

Perhaps no-one appreciates the end of the Christmas season more than the people at the Salvation Army, who work tirelessly to make sure that nobody goes without during the holidays.

Captains Jennifer and Shane Hillier and their staff at the Food Bank have seen a 25 per cent increase in business over 2015, which made for a very business Christmas 2016.

About halfway through we were running a bit behind ; we put the word out and folks in Drumheller just really stepped up to the plate and we're really pleased to announce that we reached our fundraising goal over Christmas," reported Jennifer Hillier.

"This town is absolutely incredible," she continued. "Volunteers who stand on the Christmas kettles and give of their time in that way, people who help at the Christmas warehouse with sorting toys and helping to put together hampers, and then folks who come out and donate."

While things have been tough in the wake of low oil prices and a resulting drop in business in the patch, Hillier is hoping things will start to get better soon.

"We're really hoping that as the economy bounces back we'll see those numbers decline," she told 99.5 Drum FM. "They've been on the incline for a while and so, we're really hoping that we see that reversal. Unfortunately there are a lot of people out there who are needing the extra help right now."

If you can help the Salvation Army, drop by the church on 1 St. west or the Thrift Store on Centre St.