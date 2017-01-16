South Hill turnout gets the go-ahead

They may not have much luck getting flood mitigation money out of Edmonton, but the Town of Drumheller has received some good news on other infrastructure projects.

"We met with Alberta Transportation and they did confirm that the turnout at the (South) Hill has been approved for 2017," reported Mayor Terry Yemen. "We'll see some activity there, probably in the spring."

While the province is picking up the tab for creating a turnout beside the 'Welcome to Drumheller' sign, it will be up to the town to award the contract.

"I've seen it myself where people have pulled over and the parents aren't even out of the vehicle yet and the kids are already out because that's their first sighting of a dinosaur," explained Yemen. "It was only a matter of time (until) someone was going to get hurt."

In addition to the turnout at the bottom of the South Hill, the department has agreed to pay for a pavement overlay on Highway 10 from the intersection with Highway 9, across from Boston Pizza, to 2 Street west in front of Mac's.

The town also applied for, and has been granted, the installation of a new culvert under the road on the east end of the Hy-Grade Industrial park.

"Just as you get into the industrial area, there's a culvert that needs to be replaced," outlined Mayor Yemen. "They're going to wait on that one until late into the summer, after the Passion Play is completed, because it will require a detour for a while."

Yemen said the Alberta Transportation officials have been invited back to Drumheller anytime they have more good news.