Hanna Primary School move complete

It's been a busy January for students and staff at J.C. Charyk School in Hanna.
 
Students in Grades 1-4 transferred to the school from Hanna Primary last Tuesday, January 10.
 
"There was a transfer of about 150 students," noted Prairieland Regional School Division Superintendent Cam McKeague. "It's a beautiful school now and we've got a lot of smiling faces and excited folks walking around the halls."
 
It brings the newly renovated school's student population to a little over 400, one of the largest rural K-12 schools in Alberta.
 
"The week right after the new year, our maintenance department, along with our staff and some volunteers, moved the entire school of Hanna Primary over to J.C. Charyk," recalled McKeague. "It was a busy week, but they got it done."
 
Not everything was moved to the new school, however, which was good news for many other Hanna residents.
 
"The community of Hanna has been in here the last few days and everything from doors to fixtures to desks, a lot of things, have gone," stated McKeague.
 
Donations are welcome and go to the Hanna Community School Enhancement Society (HCSES) for the J.C. Charyk School playground.  For further information contact Kent Spath at (403) 854-4481.
 

 

 

