Vanishing Sentinels at the Drumheller Public Library

In the last 15 years a Drumheller area man has devoted himelf to photographing and studying western Canada's remaining wooden grain elevators.

Jim Pearson calls his project Vanishing Sentinels and he will talk about it at the Drumheller Public Library this Tuesday, January 17.

"Basically, it's all the stuff I've been doing from Manitoba; I found out quite a bit from the early structures and stuff, including the old grain warehouses where they used to put sacked grain or loose grain until the rail cars could come, then they would load them manually," he outlined. "I went through it last night and cut some stuff down because it was a bit too long."

Pearson will use photos and illustrations to take his audience through a grain elevator.

"How a standard grain elevator operates, how many are left in the province, I've got a couple of maps I did up showing where the railroad system was, what's left, the private and abandoned elevators from Dawson Creek (BC) all the way out to east of Winnipeg."

Pearson published his first book, The Remaining Grain Elevators of Alberta and British Columbia, in 2012 and followed with books on western and eastern Saskatchewan. A book on Manitoba's remaining elevators is due out this year. He also has cardstock grain elevators and a new Vanishing Sentinels calendar for 2017.

"I'm still making the cardstock ones; we did up at least 100 calendars (and) we've got about six or seven left, I think."

Tuesday's free talk with Jim Pearson begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Cenovus Programs Room at the library and should run until about 8:00.