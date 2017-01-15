New Munson Hall gets top marks

It's been three and a half months since the new Munson Community Hall opened its doors ; so how are things going?

"October was super busy: we had our grand opening, we had a funeral, we had a baby shower, we had our annual turkey supper, we had our ladies night, it was busy," reported Becky Kowalchuk, president of the Munson Community Association. "The following months haven't been quite that busy, but there has been things pretty much going on every month."

Kowalchuk, who cut the ribbon on the new hall on October 1, 2016, still can't believe the six year long project is finished.

"I have to pinch myself," she told 99,5 Drum FM. "There's still a little tweaking that needs to be done and odds and ends that need to be finished, but we certainly can use it."

"I, of course, wish we would have had another bag of money and been able to do some of the things we originally wanted to do, like to have a meeting room space," she allowed. "We had to build what we could afford and maybe some day that will be an addition that we can put on."

The final price tag for the new hall is about $1.4 million, the majority of which was raised through fundraising events and donations.

The next thing to be done is demolition of the old Munson Community Hall, which Kowalchuk expects to happen before the end of this month.