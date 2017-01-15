Tyrrell and two governments announce expansion

A unique partnership between the Canadian and Alberta governments is good news for Drumheller's Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology.

Veterans affairs minister Kent Hehr and Alberta Environment and Parks minister Shannon Phillips visited the museum on Saturday, January 14 to announce joint funding of a $9.3 million expansion that will add 1,300 square metres of hands-on and distance learning areas.

"Our capital plan as a province, and the federal government has taken the same view, is really designed to make sure that we are putting people to work right away, particularly here in Alberta," said Minister Phillips. "It's not just roads and bridges, but it's also universities, it's colleges, it's hospitals, schools and museums like this one."

"We've already made some of the commitments to this museum, so it allows us to take those funds and reinvest them elsewhere, in other museums, in other provincial parks," she added.

It's the first time that Drumheller's dinosaur museum has received federal infrastructure funding, but Hehr, who was filling in for Canadian Heritage minister Melanie Joly, hinted it may not be the last.

"This is a great opportunity to invest in a flagship operation," he told 99.5 Drum FM. "We were looking at grants to go out: well, why wouldn't we invest in something that is already a tier one place where people come to learn and celebrate? It was, frankly, a no brainer."

The federal government's contribution is $3,595,000, while the province ponies up $5,705,000 for a total of $9.3 million.

Construction is expected to get underway in the spring and take until 2019.