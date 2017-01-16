Starland CAO stepping down after three decades

Starland County, just north of Drumheller, is looking for a new Chief Administrative Officer.

Ross Rawlusyk is retiring after nearly 30 years with the county; his last day is tentatively scheduled for April 28.

Rawlusyk leaves some large boots to fill, but he's confident the county will find a worthy replacement.

"There's 65 rural CAO's in the province and I do think Starland has a good reputation," he told 99.5 Drum FM. "I've already heard from a few counterparts that there is some interest, so I think they'll have a tough choice to make."

Starland has become a leader among Alberta rural municipalities in areas like the use of solar power and regional water projects, with close to 400 kilometres of pipeline.

"Council identified that if we're going to have any kind of economic development in the county, if we're going to stabilize the populations that are there now, decent water is an integral part of that."

"First and foremost, I'm leaving no debt," he cited as his proudest accomplishment. "There are very few municipalities that don't have an ongoing municipal debt against their books and I'm pretty proud that we don't."