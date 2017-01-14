STARS asks for help with 2017 Lottery

Alberta's Shock Trauma Air Rescue Seociety, STARS for short, is kicking off 2017 with its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The 2017 STARS Lottery features 3,145 prizes worth more than $4.9 million, including four grand prize show homes and the Lucky Stars 50/50 draw, which is currently valued at $1.24 million.

"The lottery brings in about $11 million net every year," noted STARS spokesman Fatima Khawaja. "STARS' operating budget (is) $10 million to run a base and $11 million for the lottery, so you can see how it correlates."

"Just last year we flew 22 times to Drumheller," recalled Khawaja. "Not just those 22 Albertans were helped, but their families, friends, neighbours (and) coworkers; at the end of the day, when one person is airlifted from a community the entire community is affected in some way."

Khwaja knows times are tough economically in Alberta, but she says that is even more reason to support such a valuable service.

"You can buy your tickets at $25 each, three for $60, six for $100 and 18 for $250 and for the 50/50 Lucky Stars it's $10 each, five for $25 and 15 for $50," she explained. "If you want to get entered into the Early Bird draw the ticket sales cut off on March 1."

The final draw in the 2017 STARS Lottery is scheduled for April 13. Follow this link to learn more.

