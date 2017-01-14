Have you renewed your registration?

Since April 2016, Albertans have stopped receiving a mailed renewal form for their registration or drivers licenses and it could be causing a ruckus for some.

Cancelling of the mailed renewals is a way to save tax-payers money and local registry businesses have set up ways for e-bills, which most are taking advantage of.

"There is a little icon called e-reminder and if you go to our website and click on that, as long as you have an email or cell phone, you can register for reminders for both your drivers license and vehicle registrations," stated Doug McKay with Drumheller Registry.

"If you chose email or telephone, you will get two reminders several weeks in advance and not long before your registration or drivers license is going to expire," added McKay.

McKay mentioned that it is easy to forget when renewals are due, so it's great that the registry companies are able to remind residents online.

"It use to be even when you got six months in advance, you had to try to remember a month and a half later to go in and do it. It's a good service and our association is providing that service," outlined McKay.