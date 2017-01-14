Clean sidewalks means safe walking

The Town of Drumheller was digging out after a blast from old man winter this week.

Town crews cleared major thoroughfares and residents were spotted cleaning sidewalks.

"Once the snow storm, blizzard or whatever (is over), you have 24 hours to remove the snow," said Mayor Terry Yemen referring to residential sidewalks.

He adds residents will get a warning first, but after a warning a ticket may be issued by the bylaw officers.

"It's just good because there are a lot people with (physical) disabilities and that, so let's get out and give them a hand," added Yemen.

Residents who may not be able to clear their own sidewalks can call the Protective Services Department and request help.

"You can give Greg Peters a call at the Town at 823-1363 and he has a list of people and different businesses that do snow removal and he'll be able to give you a hand with that," elaborated Yemen.

There is good news in the forecast. Temperatures are expected to rise above 0 degrees early next week with sunshine.