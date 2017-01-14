New program to help job seekers

It's no secret Alberta's poor economy forced many out of work in 2016.

The Hanna Learning Centre is looking to help those who are seeking new jobs and training in the work force, thanks to the New Futures program.

"Basically it is a two week program, so we have a five day first week," explained Ron Major of the Hanna Learning Centre. We do workshops throughout the first five days, so that would be anything from life skills, time management, budgeting, resume and cover letter development (and) learning how to network both in person and social networking as well."

Major adds the next five days are drop in sessions for people who want further support. The program gets underway on January 17 and runs until the end of the month.

"Any Albertans who are currently unemployed can take part in the New Futures program," he noted.

The current downturn does not discriminate with age and Major believes this is a great opportunity for many to gain valuable new skills.

"We have seen a significant increase in terms of client traffic, both young people and old. Certainly a lot of people who were connected with the oil field and things like that have had to kind of explore retraining options or look at post-secondary, which we also cover in New Futures," he said.

This program is not only available in Hanna, it's also being offered by the staff at MH Enterprises in Drumheller.

To sign up for the program, call the Hanna Learning Centre at 403-854-2099.