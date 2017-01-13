A local is the recipient of $10,000

Congratulations are in order to local Tammy Loblick!

In 2016, Western Financial Group ran a campaign where anybody that entered their office for an insurance health check was entered to win $10,000.

"It was a draw that encompassed all of our branches throughout the prairies and British Columbia. Tammy Loblick was our lucky winner of that campaign, so she walked away with $10,000 cash," explained Roxanne Clark, Branch Manager of Western Financial in Drumheller.

Clark mentioned to 99.5 Drum FM that Tammy Loblick has been a loyal customer of Western Financial.

Loblick ended up using the $10,000 mostly to pay bills and insulate her home.

"I know she shares our good graces everywhere she goes. As a brokerage, we're here to help people. We're local, we have a great team here and being able to make that phone call to Tammy to let her know she won the $10,000 was one of the best experiences of my life," expressed Clark.

The best part about the this campaign is that there is also a community component.

"Western Financial is going to be donating $5,000 to a community initiative and we're going to be announcing that at a later date as to where we will be donating to. Overall, we we're able to contribute $15,000 to the community," Clark outlined.