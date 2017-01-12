Stettler's suspicious death has been thoroughly investigated

  • Print
The Stettler RCMP Detachment has determined through an investigation and consultations with RCMP Major Crimes and the Chief Medical Examiner that the death of a 31 year-old Stettler male was not found to be criminal. 
 
On December 10, 2016, the RCMP responded to a burnt vehicle in rural Stettler and located a deceased male inside the vehicle. A thorough investigation was launched with the assistance of RCMP Major Crimes. 
 
The investigation remains ongoing, however the Settler RCMP wish to confirm to the public need not be concerned about any criminality in relation to this very unfortunate event. 
 
The name of the deceased is not being released by the RCMP and no further information will be updated on this investigation. 
 
 
 

