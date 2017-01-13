Over the Rainbow will be moving to a new home

One of Drumheller's unique businesses will be changing locations in early 2017.

Over the Rainbow will be closing their doors this Saturday, January 14, to prepare for the move.

"We won't be reopening until March 1. We will be reopening in our new location which is 1010 South Railway Avenue, it's where Tone Communications used to be," explained spokesman Angela McLellan.

"The building that we were in sold and we needed to move somewhere. We decided that would be the place."

When businesses move into new locations or decide to close, that usually means great sales for local shoppers.

"We're having a giant moving sale, so we've got things that are up to 80 per cent off in the store. Just so it's less stuff for us to take over to the new location," McLellan outlined.

Although the locally operated business will be moving out of the downtown core, Over the Rainbow knows that their loyal customers will follow them to the new store.

"We've also had very positive feedback from our customers. The response has been very encouraging, they've said they will definitely be coming out to see us in our new location," expressed McLellan.