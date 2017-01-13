Aquaplex affected by cold weather

Cold weather in the valley has forced the Drumheller Aquaplex to take extra precautions with their waterslide.

"What this means is sometimes the slide gets a little too cold and to make sure everyone has the best experience and safest experience,we have to have it closed for a little while just to get the water flowing so there is no hazard to anybody," explained Julia Fielding, Communications Officer for the Town of Drumheller.

The waterslide opened two years ago and cold weather hasn't been a concern until now. Staff at the Aquaplex will run a series of tests on the slide by circulating the water for approximately 30 minutes to warm the slide.

"If there is any ice, it's quite rare, but ice does get there sometimes and the water flowing through it gets rid of it," added Fielding.

She says the condition of the slide is on a day by day basis at the moment and staff will be monitoring the slide frequently to prevent any closures.

Environment Canada's forecast indicates warmer temepratures are expected by the end of the weekend, which will offer relief for Aquaplex staff and customers.