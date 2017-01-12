Atlas Coal Mine hires new boss

The Atlas Coal Mine National Historic Site has a new director, or will in the near future.

"She's actually right now at the University of Leicester in the UK (and) her name is Dr. Sarah Newstead," reported Jay Russell, the acting executive director of the museum. "She was born and raised in Canada (and) she has this passion for industrial heritage; that's why she's over there and we are really lucky."

Dr. Newstead is a teaching fellow in historial archeology at the British university.

"Even before she applied, she already knew about us, but she started studying up on us and she'll be joining us in May," Russell outlined. "May 1 we'll be really excited to have Dr. Sarah Newstead joining us as the executive director of the Atlas Coal Mine. Of course, it's Atlas' centennial, it's 100 years of the Atlas Coal Mine in Drumheller Valley."

Newstead replaces Julia Fielding, who left her job at the Atlas for the economic development and communications office at Drumheller Town Hall.

"People apply from all over the world: we've had excellent candidates from all across Canada, we had some from the United States, from the UK," expounded Russell. "We narrow it down to those we hope would make a good fit, we contact them and when it's realized that they're a good fit for us and we're a good fit for them and everyone walks away benefitting from it, then we move forward."