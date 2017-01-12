Mayor writes premier over carbon tax

Drumheller's mayor has a new pen pal; okay, not really, but he has written Premier Notley to complain about her new carbon tax.

The letter, dated January 3, informs the premier the kind of financial hardships facing the community in the wake of the levy that went into effect on January 1.

"The municipalities (are) the ones that are responsible for providing the most services to the people. You don't get a lot of service from (the) provincial or federal government," he argued. "We have to provide all of the services for the community and it's tough when they introduce taxes like this."

"The ask is, and it's being asked by towns all across Alberta, that they reconsider it and make the towns exempt from paying the carbon tax," he explained.

His letter goes on to ask Premier Notley to continue consulting and engaging local government, business and the general public on how the province plans to spend the money generated by the carbon tax.

"Just talking about fuel and natural gas we're looking at maybe $80,000-$100,000 a year; that's an extra one per cent on our taxes," noted Yemen. "The trucker who's paying more money to truck the products and that to Drumheller, there's going to be an additional cost, there so it will be a greater demand on the municipality."

Copies of the mayor's letter were also sent to Environment and Parks Minister and Deputy Premier Shannon Phillips and to Drumheller-Stettler MLA Rick Strankman.