Help sought to catch Stettler thief

Stettler RCMP are asking for the public's help catching a crook who broke into that town's Canadian Tire store earlier this week.
Police were dispatched early Tuesday morning, January 10 after a burglar alarm went off in the store.
They weren't in time to catch the thief, but his photo was captured by a store security camera.
He was driving a white van with peeling paint in several areas.
Anyone who can help is asked to call the Stettler RCMP detachment at 403-742-3382 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also go online at www.tipsubmit.com.
Questions, comments or story ideas? Email us at [email protected].