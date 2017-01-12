Christmas is over, but the music is back

  • Print
Category: Local News
For those who miss the Christmas holidays and the music, particularly the choral kind, there's a chance to get your fill. 
 
"This is the 10th year of this Memories of Christmas Choir Concert. It's quite an ongoing great event, all these choirs come into town and they put on a great performance. It's at the BCF (Badlands Community Facility) this Sunday (January 15) at 3:00 p.m.," stated Vance Neudorf, Executive Director for the Canadian Badlands Passion Play. 
 
"There's a lot of choirs that do Christmas concerts, they practice and rehearse to get it all together, and then after Christmas it's just over. So we started this Memories of Christmas where they can come and get together, it's kind of a big party for all the choirs in the area. The people that want to come listen to this great choral music can come and do so."
 
Anyone who is interested in enjoying a afternoon of choral music, there is no admission charge. 
 
"Every year it's been an offering taken for the Passion Play at the time, but no admission charge to come and see. It's going to be in the big upper ballrooms at the BCF," explained Neudorf. 
 
"It's just a really enjoyable time and they do some great music. There's always this mass choir piece at the end where the choirs get together and sing some number together, sometimes the audience joins in, it's very cool."
 
 
 

