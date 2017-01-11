MP demands action on local unemployment

Unemployment in Alberta is as high as it's been in years, but the only thing coming from Ottawa is the threat of a carbon tax.

That accusation is from Battle River-Crowfoot MP Kevin Sorenson, who is preparing to head back to Ottawa in February to ask for government action.

"At the beginning of 2015 we saw an unemployment rate that was 4.8 per cent, now it's at 8.5 per cent," he noted. "We just don't believe that either the provincial government or the federal government is really taking this serious other than saying make sure you're collecting your unemployment."

"If this was happening where the auto sector was strong, in Ontario, I really believe you'd see a quicker response from the federal government," charged Sorenson. "Out here we have an economic crisis going on, we have people losing homes and losing vehicles and we have people saying let's make sure they qualify for their few weeks of unemployment. It's not an answer."

The federal Conservative caucus members from Alberta have put together a questionnaire that you should have received in the mail. The results will be presented in the House of Commons when it resumes for the spring sitting.

"The average Albertan gets 30 per cent fewer federal dollars than the average Canadian," he pointed out. "We've said as long as we're working, as long as we're making an income we're alright with that, but we aren't now and we aren't seeing the response from the federal government."