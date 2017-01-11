Three Hills youngster victim of dog attack

People in the Three Hills area have been responding after it was learned that one of their own was the victim of a vicious dog attack in Calgary some ten days ago.

Four year old John O'Neill and his family were visiting friends in the city on Tuesday, January 3 when he was attacked by the family's two German Shepherds.

"He has played with the dogs before and he went outside to play and within ten minutes the dogs had his clothes ripped off and were having their time with him in the back yard," outlined Troy Yeaman, the little boy's uncle. "They've chosen to forgive this family (and) just to get on with their lives."

"He is in an air bed because a lot of the injuries he had suffered were to his back and to his neck," explained Yeaman. "His right arm had some reconstructive surgery on it and the same with one of his thighs. He is still in a lot of pain, but he is definitely doing a lot better."

Yeaman and his wife helped to set up a GoFundMe page to help the O'Neill family with expenses, including time off work, trips to and from the Childrens Hospital in Calgary and all of the rehabilitation the youngster will require once his wounds heal. At last word, donations had topped $11,000.

"I'm absolutely amazed by how our communities that surround Three Hills have stepped up and really helped this family," he gushed. "Even some of our churches have stepped up and have been praying for Little John's recovery as well."