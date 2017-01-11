Police investigate highway pile-up near Three Hills

Several people will be calling their insurance companies after a seven vehicle pile-up near Three Hills on Tuesday, January 10.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the Equity Bridge, on Highway 21, just south of Highway 27, at about 1:45 p.m.

Included in the pile-up were a semi, a pickup, a van, an SUV and three cars.

Five people were taken to hospital in Three Hills by ambulance. We're told none of the injuries was serious.

Three Hills RCMP are blaming extremely slippery road conditions and poor visibility. It is not expected that any charges will be laid.