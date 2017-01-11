Delia looks ahead to a good 2017

2017 means a new beginning for many of us, including the people who run the Village of Delia.

Former Hanna mayor Mark Nikota took over as chief administrative officer in 2016.

"This is a great job (and) I'm glad I took it," he told 99.5 Drum FM. "The people are really friendly and it's a great little town so I'm really happy to be here."

The village's population slipped to fewer than 200 in the last federal census (2011) and Nikota believes that will be a focus in the near future.

"Probably like all small, rural towns in Alberta right now, it's renewal (and) seeing what the future holds," he outlined. "We've got a lot to offer and it would be really great to let the world know about it and start some economic development happening, get some people moving to the village and just share what a great lifestyle this is out here."

Delia went through some political upheavals a couple of years ago with the former CAO and council, but Nikota thinks that's all in the past now.

"It's just about getting everybody working on the same page, get the team going and always remember you've got to do what's in the best interests of the community," he explained. "We'll put the past behind us and we're here to move forward."