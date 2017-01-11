Canadian Blood Services pleased with the Drumheller clinic

Another successful blood drive here in Drumheller.

The Badlands Community Facility was jam packed on Monday, January 9, with locals ready to have a needle stuck in their arms.

"Our target was to collect 120 donations. We increased the collection target jut a few weeks before to get as many donors as we could. We actually hit 119 out of 120, so 99 per cent to target," explained Lisa Castro, Community Development Coordinator for Canadian Blood Services.

If you missed this clinic, the Canadian Blood Services organization will be back on April 13, 2017.

"If anyone is interested in donating blood they can go to our blood.ca website. There's other surrounding communities near by and they can book their appointments online as well," added Castro.

For those who like to donate at each clinic, there's a reason why the time is so lengthy between.

"It's every 84 days you are able to donate blood. We have lengthened the time between referrals for our female donors, so instead of every eight weeks you're able to donate every 12 weeks," outlined Castro.

The reason the target was increased is because the Canadian Blood Services is looking to gain more and new blood donors.

"Before the end of March 2017, we need 100,000 new blood donors. Since April of last year we have recruited 45,000 new donors across Canada, so we still need another 55,000 over the next five months," mentioned Castro.