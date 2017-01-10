Electoral boundaries review ready to go

A process gets underway next week that could help determine the outcome of future elections in Alberta.

The Electoral Boundaries Commission will begin hearing submissions on Monday, January 16 from interested parties.

Mountain View County councillor Al Kemmere is president of the Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties, which is one of the first groups scheduled to speak.

"From an AAMD&C point of view, we're booked for Monday to present to the commission," he told 99.5 Drum FM. "I believe once a draft document is out we'll engage again to make sure that the draft document is truly reflecting what we want."

It's been seven years since the boundaries for a provincial election were altered and the population has grown by more than 20 per cent in the meantime and Kemmere says that must be reflected without putting anyone in a bad position.

"A lot of the rural ridings in Alberta are already fairly large geographically," he noted. "We've got some ridings where it's a five to six hour drive from one end to the other that directly hampers that (MLA) accessibility."

Along with access to the MLA, Kemmere feels it's important to retain the character of both rural and urban ridings.

"You want to make sure that communities are rather homogeneous or similar in culture so that you don't create such a wide diversity within a community," he stressed. "At the same time, we just have to make sure as much as we can that the rural communities are not becoming under-represented because of geography."

Sitting on the Electoral Boundaries Commission is Acme mayor and former labour leader Bruce McLeod. They are due to report back to the Alberta Legislature by October 31, 2017.