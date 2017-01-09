Seniors to walk across Canada....kind of

The fifth annual Seniors Walking Challenge has kicked off at the Badlands Community Facility.

The challenge encourages local seniors to become active during winter months and record their steps weekly to see how far they have walked.

"This year our goal is to walk across Canada," explained Rose Poulson, Seniors Coordinator for the Town of Drumheller. "With Canada 150 going on, we're going to celebrate and try and visit communities across Canada as we walk."

Poulson stresses this is not a competition, but rather a personal challenge for seniors to increase their physical activity this winter. Over the past four years seniors in Drumheller have collectively walked to Florida, Mexico, France and Spain.

"It is a personal challenge so we don't share the steps everyone takes. We're just collectively walking together and when we join our steps together, I've Googled this, and it's about 5300 kilometres (from) Vancouver to St. John's approximately," stated Poulson. "When I worked that into steps it's over nine million steps, so we need a lot of walkers to help us do this."

The challenge kicked off Monday morning (Jan. 9) at the Badlands Community Facility, but Poulson says there is still time to sign up for the walk.

"Give me a call or come on down. I have some sign up sheets and the tracking sheets, that's all you need to join us, so there's no cost."

Poulson's number is 403-823-1317.