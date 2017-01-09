New construction in Riverside Estates

Drumheller's newest housing community is literally getting off the ground.

"Five lots of the 14 are sold and then one of the lots we're using for the show home," outlined Riverside Estates developer Kelly Boyko. "We've got two or three other people who are really close, but just kind of waiting on a few things."

Construction has begun on a show home that should be finished around the end of February.

"Without actually seeing the finished product it's hard to understand what things are going to look like," explained Boyko. "We'll have that open quite often for people to come take a look through and ask questions. I think that'll help some people visualize what things are going to be like."

"Being 55 and over with the home owners association, I think it provides something that Drumheller really needs," stated Boyko. "It's going to be its own little community in there, I think, amongst other great people in that location."