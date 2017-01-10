Time to discover what's happening in the Valley

Now that Christmas is over, it's time to find some new activities to keep us all busy.

The Town of Drumheller and the Badlands Community Facility have released their Winter/ Spring 2017 Activity Guide.

"The basic format is the same. The only difference is that this time we're not doing house to house delivery for anybody. We've been running into some problems with that and it's expensive. We thought it was very popular last time, so we thought why don't people pick up the hard copy and they can get that here at Town Hall, at the Badlands Community Facility, Continuing Education, M&H, the library will have them and same with the Pioneer Centre. We also have it on our website under recreation at dinosaurvalley.com ," explained Judy Quintin-Arvidson, Community Services Coordinator with the Town of Drumheller.

2,500 hard copies were printed and Quintin-Arvidson mentioned that once they are gone, there will be no more hard copies available.

"I know that they go through a lot over at the BCF because people seem to be there more than anywhere. That's got all your continuing education in there, as well as all the new rates for the Aquaplex and the Badlands Community Facility and any new programs that are coming up over there. It's a very handy hard copy to have if you're into hard copies. We actually found that a lot weren't and they were throwing them out and that's expensive, so we're cutting our costs and making everything online and much more convenient," Quintin-Arvidson outlined.

The activity guide has quite a few exciting courses that local residents can partake in.

"If you want to take a language or learn computer skills or cooking, take a look in that book and see what you can find. There's all kinds of really cool stuff that you can do, especially in the winter months when it gets boring after Christmas. That's why we have the guide come out when we do because it's right when they need to enrol, so it's a good time to grab one now as it's very early in January and to see what's happening with registrations," added Quintin-Arvidson.