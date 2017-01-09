Mounties investigating hit and run

Drumheller Mounties are hoping to catch a careless driver who made life difficult for town crews a week ago.

Just before noon on Tuesday, January 3 a fire hydrant was struck by a vehicle in Willow Point, near Drumheller Valley Secondary School.

The collision snapped off the hydrant at street level. A police statement says it will cost the town more than $2,000 to replace.

A witness to the collision saw a white, older model Ford F-150 leave the scene.

Damage to the truck should be to the centre of the rear bumper. It may also have yellow or orange paint transfer from the hydrant.

Anyone who can help find the person responsible is asked to call the Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).