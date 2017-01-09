New exhibit at Museum

One of Drumheller's biggest attractions is about to get bigger.

The Royal Tyrrell Museum will be launching a new exhibit this year, their third in a series of exhibits.

""The new exhibit is called Grounds For Discovery. This completes the three year renovation project that we have been doing since 2015 which was to completely redevelop the introductory area of the Museum. In 2015, we opened the fossils in focus rotating gallery and then last year the foundations exhibit so this is the third and final phase of that," explained Carrie Lunde, Head of Marketing and Public Relations at the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology.

She adds the exhibit goes through the fossil discovery process and how the Museum works with industry to report significant finds.

"We want to raise public awareness to the museum's role within the departmental regulatory framework that safeguards paleontological resources in Alberta and we are doing this by showcasing some amazing and significant specimens that have come out of industry finds" stated Lunde.

The Museum expects to have the new exhibit ready by this spring.

Their annual speaker series starts on January 19.