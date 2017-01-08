East Coulee School Museum receives funding

The East Coulee School Museum received a welcome Christmas present.

They have received the Operational Staffing grant from the Alberta Museum Association.

"This grants supplements wages and also provides money for training for me to take museum study courses, go to conferences and any place where I can learn more about the museum world," said executive director, Barb Steeves.

The Alberta Heritage Resources Foundation granted the museum $36,250 for a roof overhaul project they have in the works.

Steeves added that this grant combined with local donations puts them just over $50,000 towards their goal of $170,000.

"It's always great when you start seeing grants come in, and it's a great feeling that things are being accomplished," explained Steeves. "That old building which is such a heritage site is getting saved and restored."

The East Coulee School Museum kept busy with fundraisers in 2016, which included a casino night and bake sale.

They will be hosting a Highland Gala on January 28, featuring a silent auction and live music.

"Tickets have being selling really well for that (and) we have a fabulous band coming in, the Celtic Fusion Illusion, they were a favourite at Springfest,"

Steeves added.

She mentioned planning is also underway for the East Coulee 2017 Springfest.