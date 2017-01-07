It's that time to tear down the Christmas decorations

With Christmas being over we need to start taking down our decorations, but what to do with those real Christmas trees is the question.

"The Town's not doing anything with Christmas trees this year. They have to get them here to the landfill, the garbage man will not pick them up, and we just landfill them," explained Tammy Nygaard, Landfill Operations Manager.

A few years back the Drumheller Landfill tried to chip the trees down, but that didn't work.

"They chip down to nothing because they're so dry that they end up just being a pile of pine needles. There's no charge to dispose of them, they just need to bring them here," Nygaard mentioned.

Most families purchase the artificial Christmas trees, so the disposal isn't a huge issue for most.

"There's noting to really be done with them. I suggest that if people have a backyard burn pit, that's what we do, we just burn ours," Nygaard outlined.