Carbon tax will cost local tax payers

The new year kicked off with a new tax in Alberta as the NDP government's carbon tax went into effect.

It directly adds to the cost of gasoline and other fuels as well as natural gas and all electrical power produced by burning coal or natural gas.

"We're looking at about $100,000 increase there; that's over one per cent, looking at our budget, increase right there," explained Mayor Terry Yemen. "That's not taking into consideration all the other residual charges, when you're going to go buy a widget. When everything is said and done you're probably looking at something very similar to a three per cent sales tax."

"Trucks, everything, every building that we heat, every vehicle that we put fuel in, plus all the residual items."

Yemen says the town has no choice but to pass the increase along in the way of higher fees and taxes.

"Probably the biggest line on the budget is staffing; staffing is probably 60 per cent of the town's budget," he noted. "The carbon tax isn't going to affect that, but (for) pretty much everything else there is going to be some sort of an effect."

Drumheller Town Council is still in budget deliberations, but we should know in a few weeks what our property taxes will look like this year.