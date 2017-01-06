That's the end for Captain Stefan Wood's long locks

As we say hello to 2017, we say goodbye to the Drumheller Dragons Captain Stefan Wood's hair.

Back in December of 2016, the local AJHL association put together the Go Bald or Go Home fundraiser for a local organization.

"We raised money for the Big Country Victim Services Association. We raised roughly $600 dollars before the end of the year (2016)," stated Amanda Stahl, Business Manager for the Dragons.

The Drumheller Dragons were hoping to raise $1,000 for Big Country Victim Services, so they kept the donations open until the game on January 4.

"We got a couple nice cash donations before the game. Our grand total that we raised is $823.40 for Victim Services Association, so we're really happy about that," Stahl expressed.

Captain Stefan Wood came up with the idea to shave his hair for a local cause.

"He was a great sport. It seems everyone was very interested in seeing him bald," joked Stahl.